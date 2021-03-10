1,010 new cases of COVID-19, 39 new deaths in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky’s positivity rate continues to decline as more residents receive vaccine doses and the virus recedes across the commonwealth.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the positivity rate is now 3.93 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
“This shows we’re stepping up to do what it takes to protect each other until we cross the finish line,” Beshear said in a release.
Kentucky recorded 1,010 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 39 additional virus-related deaths.
A total of 4,884 Kentuckians have now died related to the virus.
Currently 524 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 138 are in ICUs and 75 are on ventilators.
The total number of people in Kentucky who have received at least one vaccine dose is now 881,477.
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
