Indiana teachers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting next week

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana educators, regardless of age, can begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on March 15.
Starting next week, vaccine eligibility opens to those in the below groups:
- Teachers and staff in pre-K through high school
- Childcare centers and early start programs
- Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers
- Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, and counselors
- Administration staff, cafeteria workers, and substitute teachers
Indiana previously determined COVID-19 vaccine eligibility by age and at-risk groups.
Hoosiers ages 50 and older are also eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
For a full list of which groups are eligible for the vaccine in Indiana, click here.
Indiana has now reached a milestone in its vaccination efforts.
On Wednesday, state health officials announced the number of fully vaccinated Hoosiers has surpassed the amount of total of COVID-19 cases in the state.
More than 1M people in the state have received a vaccine and 744,000 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.
Indiana reported 863 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
No southeast Indiana county reported a double-digit number of news cases on Wednesday.
Switzerland County reported zero new cases.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: Nine new cases (5,531 total)
- Franklin County: One new case (1,604 total)
- Ohio County: One new case (543 total)
- Ripley County: One new case (3,283 total)
- Switzerland County: Zero new cases (756 total)
- Union County: Two new cases (679 total)
The state’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 669,164, according to the ISDH.
The ISDH reported 16 more Hoosiers died from the virus on Wednesday. No southeast Indiana county reported additional deaths on Friday.
Indiana has reported 12,350 total deaths from COVID-19.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.1%.
