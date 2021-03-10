Next phase of Brent Spence Bridge closures begin Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) today announced closures of the Phase 2 traffic pattern on the Brent Spence Bridge.
The KYTC said the closures will allow crews to complete set-up for the routine maintenance project to clean and paint the bridge.
Currently, the two easternmost (right) lanes on the northbound deck are open; the two westernmost (left) lanes are closed.
Beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday night, weather permitting, law enforcement will be in place just south of the bridge on I-71/75 northbound in Kentucky and will begin holding traffic in 15-minute increments to allow crews to perform various operations to set the Phase 2 travel pattern.
By 4 a.m. Thursday morning, the two westernmost (left) lanes of travel on I-71/75 northbound across the Brent Spence Bridge will be open. The two easternmost (right) lanes on I-71/75 northbound across the bridge will be closed.
According to the KYTC, Phase 1 travel pattern will remain in place on the southbound/upper deck; the two easternmost (left) lanes of travel on I-71/75 southbound across the bridge are open. The two westernmost (right) lanes of travel on I-71/75 southbound are closed.
Current ramp closures now in place:
- The on-ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth St. in Covington
- The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way in Downtown Cincinnati
- The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Third St. in Downtown Cincinnati
The I-71 southbound detour has been set, with two lanes now exiting to I-471.
Drivers are encouraged to plan their drive, and when possible, use alternate routes to get around the bridge.
