Reds 1B Joey Votto tests positive for COVID-19, per report

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from Bob Nightengale.
Votto, a six-time All-Star, was placed on the IL a few hours prior to the report coming out.
Under MLB policy, Votto will have to isolate for a minimum of 10 days.
Votto has appeared in four games so far this Spring Training. In 10 plate appearances, he is batting .444, scored twice, and driven in one run.
Cincinnati plays the Kansas City Royals at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.
Opening Day is 22 days away.
