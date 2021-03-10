Rumpke worker receives award for rescuing puppy left in backpack

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Rumpke worker received the SPCA’s Good Pet Samaritan Award after he rescued a puppy left out for trash pickup.
Aaron Kinsel found the female boxer, now named Tipper, stuffed in a backpack, and thrown out by her previous owner as he was making his rounds in late January.
Kinsel took Tipper to the vet, who found two broken bones in one of her legs. Tipper was also suffering from dehydration.
The pup had to have one of her back legs amputated. Tipper is expected to live a long and full life despite the amputation, Rumpke said.
The good news, Tipper now has a new home and family as Kinsel decided to adopt her.
Kinsel received the SPCA’s Good Pet Samaritan Award on Tuesday for saving Tipper.
Kinsel also received the Compassionate Action Award from PETA, which is offering a reward for information on an abandoned puppy.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.