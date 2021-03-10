SWAT called after shots fired in Clifton

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - SWAT was called after shots were fired in Clifton early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the scene in the 600 block of Lowell Avenue near Good Samaritan.
They were first called out at 1 a.m. SWAT arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
No other details were given.
