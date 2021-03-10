Team Keegan competes in Fight for Air Climb at Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Fight for Air Climb is the biggest annual fundraiser for the American Lung Association.
As with many things during the pandemic, it has changed this year. Usually, the Fight for Air Climb is held at Carew Tower where participants climb all the steps.
This year the event is going outside to Great American Ball Park.
Team Keegan is hoping to defend their title as top team! More than that, they’re hoping to raise much-needed funds for lung disease.
Kerensa Smith and her son, Keegan are looking forward to the Fight For Air Climb at Great American Ball Park in April.
The event was moved from Carew Tower to an outside venue for better social distancing during the pandemic.
“It was exciting to hear they were going to do it and be outside,” explains Kerensa Smith, “Because his element is outside too so it will be even more exciting for him.”
Keegan has a form of lung disease that forces him to be on oxygen 24 hours a day. When he leaves the house, his mom carries a backpack and oxygen tank which holds enough oxygen for two hours.
Smith was hoping Keegan’s lungs would develop enough to get him off oxygen at least for part of the day.
“We found out this summer that he will always have to wear oxygen,” explains Smith, “His lungs, are just not growing things, new things that would help him get off his oxygen. So we did learn this summer that he will be continuous oxygen forever.”
Despite the oxygen dependency, Keegan still enjoys living a full life! He loves fire trucks, baseball, and being outside.
“He’s full of energy,” says Team Keegan Participant Jazmin Johnson, “All the time wants to run around. Just super enenergetic like any other six-year-old boy.”
Jazmin Johnson is a member of Team Keegan. She’s hoping to raise enough money to help Keegan and other people that have to fight for air on a daily basis.
“I am part of Team Keegan because I feel like it’s a great opportunity to honor those that don’t necessarily get to do things that come easily to us,” Johnson continues.
Keegan is home-schooled for now because of Covid-19 and he rarely gets to see his friends or go out in public. But hopefully this fundraiser will be a chance for Keegan to feel special again.
“It’s something that he loves doing,” Smith adds, “Because he gets to see all the firefighters and he gets to see all of our family and friends that support him and Team Keegan. It’s kind of a day all about him.”
You can donate directly to Team Keegan here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.