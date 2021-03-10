Warm again today, with rain on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mix of sun and clouds as we continue through midday. Temperatures will climb well into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon. Watch for gusty winds by late afternoon out ahead of our next front.
Some parts of the Tri-State will see scattered beginning Thursday morning, but the better chance for more widespread rain comes in the afternoon and evening hours. There is a possibility for a few thunderstorms to develop. However, our severe risk is low across the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Highs are headed for the upper 60s.
Rain lingers into Friday morning before showers come to an end. We’ll dry out but it will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the low 60s.
We have at least a few showers in the forecast into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday before skies clear. Weekend highs will remain near normal in the 50s with winds from the north with gradually clearing skies.
There is another system due to arrive on Monday. That could bring more rain and a few thunderstorms our way by Monday afternoon into Tuesday afternoon.
