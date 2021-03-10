Warm & Gusty Wednesday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday will be nice again with a high temperature of 68 degrees, with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. However, winds will pick up by late afternoon out ahead of our next front.
Rain arrives as scattered showers Thursday and we have at least a few showers in the forecast into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.
Looking at Thursday, showers in the morning then warming up into the upper 60′s before storm chances by evening. While our severe risk is low, I rule out a few isolated thunderstorms with rain by evening and early overnight.
The sky will clear Saturday and Sunday and will be mostly sunny with temperatures near normal at 50 degrees.
Another system arrives Monday and it will bring rain with a few thunderstorms Monday afternoon into Tuesday afternoon.
