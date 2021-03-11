Another line of storms brings heavy rain and lightning this evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More rain and storms will move through the Tri-State this evening. The best timeline for storms will be 5-9pm. Storms will not be severe but heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be possible. Rain will taper off by dawn Friday. Friday will be dry with highs near 60. That’s cooler than the weather we had earlier this week but it is still warmer than normal (51º).