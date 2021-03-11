Business owner frustrated after food truck was vandalized

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Business owners across the Tri-State have faced struggles throughout the pandemic, and now a Cincinnati entrepreneur believes someone is causing more problems by vandalizing her food truck.
Jasmine Jackson has always loved to cook, which is what inspired her to start her own business.
She has created a food truck called “Taylor Made Sweets and Eats,” named after her daughter. She serves a variety of items, including chicken wings, slushies and other desserts.
Jackson said part of their mission is to support good causes in the community.
The food truck’s official grand opening is planned for next month, but Jackson has already been out in the community selling products. She said the pandemic did negatively affect her business like it has so many others.
After facing those struggles, Jackson said she was shocked to find that someone had vandalized her food truck.
According to Jackson, she typically parks it at her mother’s home in Madisonville, and that is where it was when the vandalism took place a couple of days ago.
“Been working on it the day before, and I pulled back up to it because I planned on doing a little bit more work. I was getting ready to enter into the door, and that’s when I saw it,” Jackson said. “The truck was keyed eight times, and a couple parts were missing.”
Although a security camera captured some footage of the suspect, Jackson said it is not very clear.
She is hoping someone might know something.
“Be honest, I mean that’s all I’m looking for. I don’t really necessarily want somebody to go to jail because people make mistakes. I just want somebody to come forward,” Jackson said.
Jackson said she has since moved her food truck to a parking lot where it is more secure.
She also said she reported what happened to Cincinnati Police and is hoping to have her truck repaired and back up and running within the next couple of weeks.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.