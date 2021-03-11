Car with bullet holes found outside West End school

March 11, 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A car with bullet holes in the driver’s side door came to stop in front of a West End charter school early Thursday, Cincinnati police say.

It happened outside Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy charter school at Linn Street and Derrick Turnbow Avenue just before 8 a.m.

Police shut down Linn Street for about an hour while they investigated.

They said it appear someone was shot in the leg before the car came to a stop outside the school.

Further details were not immediately available while the investigation continues.

