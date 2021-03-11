Colerain Fire, EMS to provide home coronavirus vaccinations

COLERAIN, Ohio (FOX19) - Beginning Monday, March 15, the Colerain Township Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at home.
The vaccinations are for residents who are homebound, invalid or otherwise unable to travel or get out to a vaccination clinic.
Colerain residents or their caregiver can register for this service online.
A Colerain paramedic will then be in touch with the registrant to schedule the in-home visit.
At the time of the vaccination, the paramedic will also schedule the patient for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, if necessary.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.