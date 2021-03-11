COVID-19 vaccination site opens at UC Clermont College

BATAVIA, Ohio (FOX19) - Clermont County Public Health and the University of Cincinnati Clermont College are partnering to open a new COVID-19 vaccination site at the Student Activities Center on the college’s campus.
The vaccination site will open on Saturday, March 13.
UC Clermont says appointments must be scheduled. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
The new site will more than double the number of people who can be vaccinated in one day by the health department.
Public Health said they have been vaccinating up to 300 people per day, but the new site will accommodate 600 or more people per day.
The quantity of the vaccine that Public Health receives weekly has increased from about 200 doses during the first week of February to more than 1,200 doses during the first week of March.
”We’re looking forward to working with UC Clermont to get more of our residents vaccinated,” Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit said in a news release. “Throughout this pandemic, we have relied on many of our community partners along the way, and this latest partnership will benefit the entire county. We’re grateful that UC has stepped up to provide the much-needed space.”
To register for an appointment, visit the new online scheduling site.
Anyone without internet access can call 513-735-8500 for assistance.
