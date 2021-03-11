Covington mayor, commissioners decry ‘fatally flawed’ Brent Spence Bridge proposal

Equity: The tolling plan proposed for those crossing the river has a fundamental equity issue. Northern Kentuckians using I-75 to access downtown Cincinnati will pay the toll. But Ohioans using the most expensive part of the project (from north of the Western Hills viaduct to the river) will pay no toll. Consequently, 60% of the tolls paid by those crossing the river will pay for the $1+ billion improvement to I-75 in Cincinnati. This is hardly fair and equitable. If tolls are going to be part of this project, there should be no free riders. There should be no transferring of the cost of Ohio improvements to Kentucky residents.