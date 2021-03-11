CPS adopts 5-day in-person learning plan for last months of school year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public School District students will return in-person five days per week for the fourth and final quarter of the current school year.
The quarter runs March 31-May 27.
Walnut Hills, which has been learning fully virtually due to spatial constraints, will also return five days per week in a phased approach. Parents will be notified of the schedule at a later date.
Remote learning options through home schooling, Cincinnati Digital Academy and Schoology will remain for those students who do not wish to return in-person.
CPS’s Board of Education voted 4-3 on the five-day learning plan Wednesday night.
The district’s plan does not guarantee 6 ft. of social distancing, but other health measures are in place, including mask use; cleaning and ventilation measures; screening testing; and contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.
Few concerns were raised about the distancing aspect. More board members had concerns about the “false choice” of a hybrid learning model where the virtual component is not of the same quality as the in-person instruction.
Several of the board members who voted in favor of the five-day learning plan relied in part on a CPS survey sent to parents in the district last week.
The survey asked parents which of four options they preferred: A return to full remote learning; the current 2-2-1 hybrid plan; a 4-1 hybrid plan; or the five-day plan.
Forty percent of parents in the district responded. Excluding Walnut Hills parents, 58 percent of respondents preferred the five-day plan.
In a separate consensus vote, the board approved the five-day learning plan for the 2021-22 school year, including Walnut Hills.
The three remote learning options above will continue.
Additionally, in fall 2021, a concurrent streaming option will be available for classrooms with a sufficient number of remote learners. In spring 2022, the concurrent streaming option will be available for all.
CPS students, with the exception of those at Walnut Hills, are currently learning in a 2-2-1 hybrid model with two days of in-person learning for each of two blocks.
Some students who have opted not to return to in-person learning are currently learning remotely through CDA or Schoology. No concurrent streaming option is currently available.
This story will be updated.
