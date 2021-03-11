Man denied parole in ‘horrific’ murder of 13-year-old daughter

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Parole Board has denied parole to a Norwood man convicted of murdering his 13-year-old daughter in 2005.
Gordon Franklin was found guilty of fatally striking his daughter, Danielle, with a golf club as she slept. The first strike was enough to kill her, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, but he hit her multiple times.
A judge sentenced Franklin to 15 years to life in 2006.
Rich Glisson is an EMT stationed at the Norwood Fire Department. He responded to the scene in 2005 after Danielle was found dead.
Glisson says it was the worst run he’s made in his 20-year career.
“Words can’t describe how horrific that scene was and the pure evil that must have been in that room,” he told FOX19 NOW Wednesday.
Danielle was a student and a cheerleader at Norwood Middle School. Her violent murder shocked the community. It’s haunted Glisson for 16 years.
“To this day, I still have times where the images come back,” he said. “That is the most mutilated and horrific scene that you could imagine.”
Glisson says it’s something he couldn’t talk to his family about for years.
“Honestly, we talked about it when we found out he was up for parole,” he said. “I talked about it with my younger kids, who weren’t alive at the time.”
Glisson adds he’s happy Franklin was denied parole. He says many of his coworkers wrote letters to the parole board advocating for the denial.
“Very happy that he got some more time,” Glisson said. “I don’t think there’s any amount of time that is good enough, but at least the family gets a little bit more relief for another ten years.”
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters sent us a statement that reads:
“I am pleased the parole board denied Gordon Franklin’s parole. He is a dangerous man. Anyone who is capable of murdering his own daughter should never be let out.”
Glisson calls the crime unfathomable.
“I don’t think there’s any amount of worldly justice that is good enough for that guy,” Glisson said. “He deserves a whole lot more... and about 100 times more after that.”
Franklin will be eligible for parole again in December 2030.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.