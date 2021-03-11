Gusty winds this afternoon with thunderstorms possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Keep the umbrella nearby. Shower chances continue this afternoon with a possibility for some heavy downpours. Daytime highs will reach into the upper 60s today.
It will be gusty through midday and into the evening. A few thunderstorms may develop this afternoon ahead of a front that will bring cooler air for the weekend.
We have at least a few showers in the forecast into the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Cincinnati metro will be rain-free after sunrise. A few showers may linger across parts of Northern Kentucky into afternoon. Areas from Owen and Grant counties in the west to Lewis County in the east may see those lingering showers.
Saturday looks nice and partly cloudy. Daytime highs this weekend stay near 50 degrees. Clouds will increase Sunday evening. Portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area may see a few showers move through.
The same system will bring more rain Monday into Tuesday afternoon.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.