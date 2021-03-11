Hamilton County launches website to help people, businesses get relief funds

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With more federal relief money on the way, Hamilton County wants to make sure residents and businesses have the ability to use the funds.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion relief package.
Included in it are stimulus payments, but also CARES act funding, like the previous relief package.
Ohio and Hamilton County will get a portion of the CARES act funding once again.
Hamilton county still has money left over from the prior package.
The county received more than $142 million initially from the CARS Act in June of 2020. While they have used a lot of that money, there are still dollars to give out.
The money is used in various programs assisting small and medium-sized businesses, first responders, and health care systems along with those who have lost their jobs and need assistance.
The federal government has extended the deadline to use this money into this year.
Hamilton County wants to make sure people know the money is there to use.
“We have almost over $100 million to be available in Hamilton County to help you,” said Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reese. “And we want to be able to get those dollars and assistance to you and your families.”
To help, the county launched a new website called 513relief.org.
It’s a one-stop spot to allow Hamilton County residents and businesses to get help.
CARES dollars are going to eligible individuals for housing or utility relief, food assistance, helping small businesses, and vaccine testing.
“You will be able to go to that website and find everything that is available economically to help you and assist you during these tough times,” explained Reese.
The site is also mobile-friendly and will alert you when a program or certain fund is offering dollars on a deadline.
“We found that while we had funding, there was in some ways a bottleneck where we had funding, but we couldn’t get the funding to the people,” said Reese. “We didn’t have the capacity to get back with the people as quick as the need was. I’m excited about this because we are investing in American people. And today we’re talking about, how do we invest in you, Hamilton County citizens.”
The county is also hosting a two-hour live virtual event called the COVID-19 Relief-A-Thon on March 16 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will be on city cable, Spectrum, and fioptic channels and a live stream on the county Facebook page.
