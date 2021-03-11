Kings Island to hold virtual job fair, hire 4K-plus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kings Island is holding a virtual job fair this weekend with plans to hire more than 4,000 people for the upcoming 2021 season.
To prepare for the amusement park’s May opening, Kings Island will host a virtual National Hiring Day event this Saturday.
Candidates can register online at visitkingsisland.com/hiringday.
Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including rides, merchandise, lifeguards, park services, food and beverage, guest services and more.
The virtual hiring day will offer information about available jobs and individual interviews with hiring teams.
The park is also offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation to help hires prepare to start work.
“For many of our associates, their job at Kings Island helps pave the way for future career opportunities by providing skills, experiences, memories and friendships that last a lifetime,” said Mike Koontz, Vice President and General Manager.
“Our virtual hiring day on March 13 will be a safe, informative and easy way to connect with the hiring team at Kings Island.”
Kings Island offers flexible schedules and many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park. Kings Island is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.
Cedar Fair officials say they anticipate hiring approximately 45,000 seasonal associates across its U.S. parks this year.
