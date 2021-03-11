Cincinnati man arrested on child porn charges, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 46-year-old man is being charged with three counts of pandering obscenity with a minor, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says investigators began looking into Ryan Bussey’s online activities after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce.
The sheriff says Bussey was arrested Thursday and is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
The investigation is ongoing so anyone with information is asked to call (513) 946-8338.
