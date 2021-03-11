Man dies, teenager suffers life-threatening injures after Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was killed and a teenager received life-threatening injures after a crash into a building in Middletown Tuesday night.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 9 p.m. a 22-year-old man driving a Mini Cooper eastbound on Lefferson Rd. at a high rate of speed lost control and struck a building on the left side of the road.
Charles Barret, 21, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.
Officers say a 17-year-old male received life-threatening injuries and is currently in hospital care.
Another occupant sustained serious injuries and, according to OSHP, is currently under hospital care.
At this time it is not known if alcohol and or drug use is a factor in the crash. The crash still remains under investigation.
