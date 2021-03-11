Motorcyclist killed in Butler County crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A 24-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a crash in Butler County Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
It happened on University Boulevard at Woodlawn Avenue in Middletown about 7:42 a.m.
A 2003 Suzuki SV1000 motorcycle traveling south on University Boulevard struck a northbound 2010 Hyundai Elantra as the Hyundai turned left, troopers said.
The motorcyclist, Dustin J. Jackson of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Hyundai, Juan N. Pinales, 26 of Middletown was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to the state patrol.
A front seat passenger in the Hyundai, Chayneth Febus, 24, of Providence, Rhode Island, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Atrium Hospital by Middletown EMS.
Jackson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Pinales and Febus were not wearing seatbelts.
Alcohol and/or drug impairment are unknown at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
