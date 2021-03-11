Mt. Healthy Police concerned with rising OVI arrests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mt. Healthy police say they are dealing with a lot more OVI arrests than they have in past years.
”We’re absolutely out there and we are looking for people who are too intoxicated to drive,” says Mt. Healthy Sgt. Alan Fath.
With the weather starting to warm up and the ongoing pandemic, Sgt. Fath says he believes that’s the reason why people are getting behind the wheel intoxicated.
“Obviously with the COVID restrictions being lessened and the curfew ending, I feel like people are staying out later, maybe staying at the bar later and unfortunately drinking and driving,” said Fath.
Sgt. Fath says the bars have been more crowded these days and most of their OVI arrests have been happening at night.
Last month alone, Sgt. Fath says Mt. Healthy Police arrested 8 people for driving while under the influence.
The City of Mt. Healthy is only about 1 square mile. In February of 2020, only 1 person was arrested.
This month, Mt. Healthy Police say they’ve already made 3 OVI arrests.
In 1 of them, police say the driver swerved to the wrong side of the road and struck a pole.
”Please stop. 10,000 people die every year in the US because of a drunk driver. So please if you’re going to drink call an Uber, Lyft or a taxi just please don’t get behind the wheel,” says Fath.
