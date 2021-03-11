‘My hair makes me feel beautiful:’ Local receptionist claims discrimination because of curly hair

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An employee is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against because of her hairstyle.
The woman is a receptionist at Aspen Dental. She says that she was told that her natural curly hair wasn’t professional and that it needed to be changed.
Delyshia Childers tells FOX19 she has worked at Aspen Dental for the past three months. Childers says she was hired as a float, which means she works at different offices in the area whenever they need help.
Childers says one of her favorite features is her curly hair.
“My hair makes me feel beautiful,” she said.
However, Childers says she wasn’t feeling as confident on Tuesday while wearing her hair curly. Childers says while she was working at the Aspen Dental office in Hamilton, the doctor pulled her aside to discuss her appearance.
“He seemed like he was trying to find his words, which was like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he sat down at my desk and pretty much said, ‘Your hair is unprofessional. It needs to be more professional,’” Childers said.
Childers says she then asked the doctor, who is also Black, to clarify.
“I said, ‘What makes my hair unprofessional?’ He said it needs to be pulled back and pulled up. And I said, ‘Do you want me to straighten my hair?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘I’m not straightening my hair.; Then he’s like,’ No, no, no just pull it up.’ Then I’m like, okay maybe he’s telling me to get my hair out of my face, but then he went on to say, ‘I think it would be better coming from me because we look the same,” said Childers.
We reached out to Aspen Dental’s Corporate Office and received this statement from Dr. Martin Kireru who had the conversation with Childers.
The statement read:
“I am truly sorry for my comment, which was my own misinterpretation of a dress code that applies to clinical staff for patient safety, occupational and hazard standards. I want to personally apologize to Delyshia, who is well-respected by me, her peers and our patients. All hair is accepted, has no impact on the job and I am saddened that this caused distress for someone who is a top performing employee. We are thankful that she voiced her concerns and encourage all of our team members to voice their concerns.”
Childers says when she left the office in tears, Kireru followed her out with a paper showing the dress code, which does not mention anything about hair for her job title.
She tells us that she was also hired while wearing her hair curly and she doesn’t believe this was just a misunderstanding.
“There’s other people who work at the office who have straight hair or who have bangs cut so, why am I being targeted? Asking me to pull my hair up or pull my hair back? So that’s when I was like, this is a bigger issue,” said Childers.
Aspen Dental says it will put Childers in a different office so she is no longer working with Kireru, but Childers says she is not sure if she will be returning to the company.
