922 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana reported 922 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
For a second consecutive day, no southeast Indiana county reported a double-digit number of new cases.
Three local counties reported zero new cases on Thursday, the ISDH data shows.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: One new case (5,531 total)
- Franklin County: Three new cases (1,607 total)
- Ohio County: Zero new cases (543 total)
- Ripley County: Zero new cases (3,283 total)
- Switzerland County: Zero new cases (756 total)
- Union County: Three new cases (682 total)
The state’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 670,074, according to the ISDH.
The ISDH reported 32 more Hoosiers died from the virus on Thursday. Dearborn County reported one additional death.
Indiana has reported 12,382 total deaths from COVID-19.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.1%.
Indiana educators, regardless of age, can begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on March 15.
Starting next week, vaccine eligibility opens to those in the below groups:
- Teachers and staff in pre-K through high school
- Childcare centers and early start programs
- Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers
- Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, and counselors
- Administration staff, cafeteria workers, and substitute teachers
Indiana previously determined COVID-19 vaccine eligibility by age and at-risk groups.
Hoosiers ages 50 and older are also eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
For a full list of which groups are eligible for the vaccine in Indiana, click here.
