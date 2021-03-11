NKY police step up I-75 patrols, traffic enforcement

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Police in northern Kentucky are stepping up patrols and enforcement of traffic laws to combat aggressive driving on Interstate 75 as they work to reduce crashes and deaths.
The I-75 crackdown will run from the I-275 interchange in Erlanger to the Ohio River in Covington starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 17.
Participating law enforcement agencies include Covington, Erlanger, Fort Mitchell, Park Hills, Villa Hills, and Kenton County police departments.
Kentucky State Police and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement also will assist the officers.
The partnering agencies received a federal highway traffic safety grant from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety.
Last year, police say there were 112 injuries and 2 fatalities on the I-75 corridor in Kenton County.
Police say many traffic crashes are avoidable and are caused by aggressive driving behavior.
They urge the public to help by calling 911 to report dangerous driving.
Police say that even if they do not advertise an enforcement blitz, they are still patrolling the I-75 corridor enforcing traffic laws.
