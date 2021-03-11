ODNR officer gets police escort home after 3 months in hospital

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer is finally back home after he was shot and hospitalized for several months.
ODNR officer Kevin Behr was shot in December while investigating an illegal deer hunting complaint.
He was hospitalized for months and even had to spend weeks in the ICU.
Behr received a police escort on Thursday back to his home where can continue his recovery.
Three men have been charged in connection with the shooting, but prosecutors say it was Brian Liming, 43, who fired the shot.
Police say the suspect who shot Behr was indicted on more felony charges in January.
All three men are out on bond with Liming facing a felony charge of assault.
