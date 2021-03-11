Ohioans 50+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting Thursday, people who are 50 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.
So are those with Type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease.
The Ohio Department of Health has launched a state portal to schedule COVID-19 appointments.
You can go to the online site to schedule at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
The site links you to vaccine providers to schedule the appointment.
A Vaccine Provider Locations searchable directory also is available at vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
You can search by county and ZIP code to find a provider nearby.
A mass COVID-19 vaccination site also will open next week at the Cintas Center.
First doses of the vaccine will be administered at the Cintas Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, March 18 through Saturday, March 20.
Second doses at the Cintas Center will be given Thursday, April 8 through Saturday, April 10 from 8:30 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.
