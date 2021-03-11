Organization helping Down syndrome community looks to expand to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Later this month, you can attend dinner and a comedy show to support a local organization.
Gigi’s Brew HaHa is a night of dinner, drinks, and entertainment.
More importantly, it’s a chance to help a good cause.
Gigi’s Playhouse is in 50 locations and Cincinnati is hoping to be the next, which is where you come in.
The event is the first-ever fundraiser for Cincinnati’s Gigi’s Playhouse.
Gigi’s Playhouse is an organization providing free services to people with Down syndrome.
Jessica Berndt’s son, Freddy, has Down syndrome and is involved in Gigi’s Playhouse.
What’s it like having this community of people that are going through the same thing you are?
“It’s everything,” said Berndt. “It’s so important, and it’s just a really great way for us to connect and socialize with other people that are going through the same things, and have been there and know that we’re going to a place that our child is supported and welcome with open arms.”
The Brew HaHa set for March 27 at Oasis Golf Club in Loveland includes dinner, dessert, and drinks along with a silent auction and entertainment.
Rob Snow is a comedian and the creator of The Improvaneers, which is the first-ever all Down syndrome improv group.
Snow created the group several years ago and says they are more than ready for their first live show in a year.
“I want them [the audience] to be like ‘wow, oh my gosh what did I see?! Down syndrome or not that was unbelievable,’ and I think that’s what you’re going to see,” explains Snow. “You’re going to see people who are really gifted, who are really quick, terrific improvisers. Have a ton of stage presence, hilarious.”
Snow’s 11-year-old son Henry has Down syndrome. He says it’s not only entertaining but also inspiring to see this group perform.
“Parents, who have children with disabilities, would love seeing and start to have those aspirations that their child can be very similar to that.”
Snow’s comic show is titled “Minimize the Mountain” and mixes comedy with inspiration related to his own real-life experiences.
You have until March 19 to purchase tickets for the show. The tickets cost $75 and includes dinner, dessert, and two drink tickets.
The silent auction items are already available to bid on online.
