Patrons now allowed to eat, drink, smoke while playing slots at Hollywood Casino
slot machine (Source: Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | March 11, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 9:04 AM

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Patrons are now allowed to eat, drink and smoke while playing a slot machine, Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg announced on Wednesday.

The casino posted the update to their Facebook page.

“Due to an executive order from Governor Holcomb, effective at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, patrons are allowed to eat, drink, and smoke while playing a slot machine,” they said.

Posted by Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

According to their website, masks are still required unless eating, drinking, or smoking in designated areas or at a slot machine.

