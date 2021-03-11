Patrons now allowed to eat, drink, smoke while playing slots at Hollywood Casino

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Patrons are now allowed to eat, drink and smoke while playing a slot machine, Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg announced on Wednesday.
The casino posted the update to their Facebook page.
“Due to an executive order from Governor Holcomb, effective at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, patrons are allowed to eat, drink, and smoke while playing a slot machine,” they said.
According to their website, masks are still required unless eating, drinking, or smoking in designated areas or at a slot machine.
