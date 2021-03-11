PETA offers $5,000 reward after cat severely injured

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - PETA is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) that severely injured a cat.
A cat named Dagger managed to slip out of his owner’s home on Everglade Place in Fairmount recently. After searching for the cat, his family found him in bad condition.
When they finally found him hours later, his family says Dagger was not far from their home but was barely alive.
According to the family, someone tied a retractable dog leash around the cat’s neck and then wrapped the leash around a tree, causing him severe head trauma.
With the help of a local rescue, the Tri-State Noah Project, Dagger got medical care. After examining him, Dr. Jennifer Jaax says she was certain that Dagger’s condition was the result of an act of animal cruelty.
Dagger, who is around 2 years old, has not recovered from the head trauma. Jaax says it is difficult to say whether he will survive, but they are giving him a fighting chance.
She believes it will take time to determine whether his brain function will improve, which means, for now, he needs critical care.
Dagger’s owners said they reported what happened to investigators and are hoping to see the person responsible held accountable. The Hamilton County Dog Warden has not said whether there is an open investigation.
“Just hours after this gentle cat accidentally found himself outside the safety of his home, he was tortured and left for dead,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward and help police find this cat’s abuser before they strike again.”
PETA announced on Thursday they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.
PETA says anyone with information about this should call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
