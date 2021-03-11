Rain & Thunder Thursday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While we have the chance for a few showers Thursday morning, we stay more dry than wet.
Look for rain and thunderstorms setting up after 2pm Thursday out ahead of a front that will bring cooler air. Gusty wind will be with us through the day and evening.
Daytime highs will reach into the upper 60s Thursday.
We have at least a few showers in the forecast into the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Cincinnati metro will be rain-free after 7am, but a few showers could linger across the rural parts of Northern Kentucky into afternoon. Areas from Owen and Grant counties in the west to Lewis County in the east may see those lingering showers.
Saturday looks nice and partly cloudy. Daytime highs this weekend stay near 50!l degrees Clouds will increase Sunday and after 5pm a few showers could move through the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
That system will bring more rain Monday into Tuesday afternoon.
