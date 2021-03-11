SWAT, police respond to Quality Inn in Queensgate

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police remain on the scene at the Quality Inn at 8th and Linn Street.
For several hours, Cincinnati police have been outside the hotel in Queensgate.
SWAT arrived at the scene not long ago.
CPD said there is a person possibly barricaded inside of the building.
Linn Street, between 8th and Gest, is closed.
FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will provide updates when information is available.
