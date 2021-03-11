Then and Now: COVID-19 pandemic continues 1 year later

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The pandemic started exactly one year ago this week, and one restaurant/ bar owner in Northern Kentucky explains to FOX19 NOW the ups and downs he experienced.
Mark Ramler, the owner of Jerry’s Jug House in Newport, KY, says he experienced several ups and downs during this pandemic.
“I would have never imagined it being a full year later and still having limited capacity and a changed business model,” Ramler said.
One year this week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that all restaurants and bars were too close to in-person traffic.
The closure impacted businesses, including Ramlers’.
“We closed a day and then did carry-out only service on St. Patrick’s Day. Next Wednesday will be our anniversary of carry-out service we’ve been doing,” Ramler said.
Ramler says he remembers what was going through his mind at the time.
“It was so many unknowns. Then like, ‘are we going to be closed two weeks, or two months, and a whole year later?’ I still cannot believe this happened,” Ramler said.
Ramler says he was then concerned about his bar staff, how to make money, and how to implement the governor’s safety measures.
“We’re still making it, but it’s not anything like a typical bar would be making pre-COVID, Ramler said. “We were doing great last summer in the warmer months, and then, of course, winter always slows down.”
Ramler says he’s grateful that they were able to sell to-go cocktails as well as food to customers.
“I’m an eternal optimist. This year did break me down a couple of times, but in the end, I know we’ll get through this,” Ramler said. “I say tough times never last, but tough people do.”
Ramler says they are not back to normal yet. He says it won’t happen until about April. Once it starts getting warmer, he will open up earlier and stay open later.
They will have extended hours on St. Patrick’s Day. The outdoor patio will be open, and they will be serving green beer.
