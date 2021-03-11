Tickets on sale Friday for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW is proud to again partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the 2022 Dream Home Giveaway.

The $525,000 four-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is being built by Fischer Homes on Grandstand Lane in Batavia.

Every single penny from the giveaway goes to fighting childhood cancer.

Call 800-537-1735 or click here https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/cincinnati.html to purchase tickets that go on sale April 8 at 6 a.m.

Questions Concerning Ticket Sales

When can I expect a receipt after purchasing my ticket? If you do not provide an email address during the time of purchase, you can expect to receive a mailed receipt within 5-10 business days. If you do provide an email during your purchase, you can expect a receipt within 48 hours. Please make sure you check your junk/spam folders. May I claim my ticket as a tax deduction? The IRS has adopted the position that the $100 ticket price is not deductible as a charitable donation for Federal income tax purposes. How much of the proceeds actually go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital? All of the proceeds go directly to St. Jude. Will tours be available? Yes. Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (May 21 - June 19)

Questions Concerning the Cincinnati St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Who is the builder of the 2022 Cincinnati St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway? Fischer Homes What city is the house being built in? Batavia What is the estimated value of the house? $525,000 What is the square footage of the home? Approximately 3,800 square ft.

Questions Concerning Other Prizes

What other prizes can I win if I reserve a ticket?

Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline: Tickets reserved by April 8 are eligible to win a $2,500 VISA Gift Card, courtesy of Financial Advisors Inc. First Week Prize Deadline: Tickets reserved by April 15 are eligible to win a $2,500 gift card, courtesy of Recreations Outlet Early Bird Prize Deadline: Tickets reserved by May 6 are eligible to win a $5,000 Visa Gift Card, courtesy of NFM Lending Bonus Prize Deadline: Tickets reserved by June 10 are eligible to win a $10,000 VISA Gift Card, courtesy of NFM Lending

Questions Concerning the Giveaway

When is the Giveaway date? Friday, June 24. All prizes will be drawn live on air during the FOX19 NOW morning show starting at 9 a.m. Do I have to turn in my physical ticket in order to claim a prize? No. If you win a prize, someone from St. Jude will call you directly.

