St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets now on sale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW is proud to again partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the 2023 Dream Home Giveaway.

The $490,000 four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home is being built by Fischer Homes in Ballyshannon on Donegal Avenue.

Every single penny from the giveaway goes to fighting childhood cancer.

Purchase tickets by calling 800-537-1735, or click here https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/cincinnati.html

Questions Concerning Ticket Sales

When can I expect a receipt after purchasing my ticket? If you do not provide an email address during the time of purchase, you can expect to receive a mailed receipt within 5-10 business days. If you do provide an email during your purchase, you can expect a receipt within 48 hours. Please make sure you check your junk/spam folders. May I claim my ticket as a tax deduction? The IRS has adopted the position that the $100 ticket price is not deductible as a charitable donation for Federal income tax purposes. How much of the proceeds actually go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital? All of the proceeds go directly to St. Jude. Will tours be available? Yes. Free tours will be available Saturdays and Sundays from noon - 5 p.m. from May 20 - June 11.

Questions Concerning the Cincinnati St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Who is the builder of the 2023 Cincinnati St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway? Fischer Homes What city is the house being built in? Union, Kentucky What is the estimated value of the house? $490,000 What is the square footage of the home? Approximately 2,750 square feet

Questions Concerning Other Prizes

What other prizes can I win if I reserve a ticket?

Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline: Tickets reserved by April 7 are eligible to win a $2,500 VISA Gift Card Early Bird Prize Deadline: Tickets reserved by May 5 are eligible to win a $5,000 Visa Gift Card, courtesy of Faith Financial Advisors, Inc. Bonus Prize Deadline: Tickets reserved by June 9 are eligible to win a $2,500 Amazon gift card

Questions Concerning the Giveaway

When is the Giveaway date? Friday, June 16. All prizes will be drawn live on air during the FOX19 NOW morning show starting at 9 a.m. Do I have to turn in my physical ticket in order to claim a prize? No. If you win a prize, someone from St. Jude will call you directly.

