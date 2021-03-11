St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets now on sale
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW is proud to again partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the 2023 Dream Home Giveaway.
The $490,000 four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home is being built by Fischer Homes in Ballyshannon on Donegal Avenue.
Every single penny from the giveaway goes to fighting childhood cancer.
Purchase tickets by calling 800-537-1735, or click here https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/cincinnati.html
Questions Concerning Ticket Sales
- When can I expect a receipt after purchasing my ticket? If you do not provide an email address during the time of purchase, you can expect to receive a mailed receipt within 5-10 business days. If you do provide an email during your purchase, you can expect a receipt within 48 hours. Please make sure you check your junk/spam folders.
- May I claim my ticket as a tax deduction? The IRS has adopted the position that the $100 ticket price is not deductible as a charitable donation for Federal income tax purposes.
- How much of the proceeds actually go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital? All of the proceeds go directly to St. Jude.
- Will tours be available? Yes. Free tours will be available Saturdays and Sundays from noon - 5 p.m. from May 20 - June 11.
Questions Concerning the Cincinnati St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
- Who is the builder of the 2023 Cincinnati St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway? Fischer Homes
- What city is the house being built in? Union, Kentucky
- What is the estimated value of the house? $490,000
- What is the square footage of the home? Approximately 2,750 square feet
Questions Concerning Other Prizes
What other prizes can I win if I reserve a ticket?
- Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline: Tickets reserved by April 7 are eligible to win a $2,500 VISA Gift Card
- Early Bird Prize Deadline: Tickets reserved by May 5 are eligible to win a $5,000 Visa Gift Card, courtesy of Faith Financial Advisors, Inc.
- Bonus Prize Deadline: Tickets reserved by June 9 are eligible to win a $2,500 Amazon gift card
Questions Concerning the Giveaway
- When is the Giveaway date? Friday, June 16. All prizes will be drawn live on air during the FOX19 NOW morning show starting at 9 a.m.
- Do I have to turn in my physical ticket in order to claim a prize? No. If you win a prize, someone from St. Jude will call you directly.
