St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets sold out

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thanks to the Tri-State all tickets for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 2023 Dream Home Giveaway are sold out!

14,000 tickets were sold in four weeks which means $1.4 million was raised for the kids of St. Jude.

The $490,000 four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home is being built by Fischer Homes in Ballyshannon on Donegal Avenue in Union, Kentucky.

All prizes will be drawn live on air on Friday, June 16 on the FOX19 Morning News starting at 9 a.m.

You do not have to turn in a physical ticket to claim a prize.

If you win, someone from St. Jude will call you directly.

