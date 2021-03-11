Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner will be announced Friday

Someone will win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home on Friday morning! The estimated value of the four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is $490,000. It was built by Fischer Homes in Ballyshannon in Union, Kentucky.(Provided by St. Jude)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The big winner will be revealed Friday of our St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 2023 Dream Home Giveaway!

Tickets sold out fast - 14,000 in four weeks -and raised $1.4 million for the kids of St. Jude.

The $490,000 four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home was built by Fischer Homes in Ballyshannon on Donegal Avenue in Union, Kentucky.

In addition to the home, tickets for several other prizes will be drawn live on FOX19 NOW Morning News starting at 9 a.m.

You do not have to turn in a physical ticket to claim a prize.

If you win, someone from St. Jude will call you directly.

