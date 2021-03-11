WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give an update on the status of the coronavirus response in the state.
Starting Thursday, people who are 50 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.
So are those with Type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease.
The Ohio Department of Health has launched a state portal to schedule COVID-19 appointments.
You can go to the online site to schedule at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
The site links you to vaccine providers to schedule the appointment.
A Vaccine Provider Locations searchable directory also is available at vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
You can search by county and ZIP code to find a provider nearby.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 984,934 cases and 17,825 deaths.
