Woman arrested after refusing to wear mask at Brook Park store did not want to enter court to pay fines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman who was arrested and charged with several crimes after she refused to wear a mask inside a Northeast Ohio grocery store was at court on Thursday.
Records show that Karen Turner previously pleaded no contest to her charges, which included criminal trespassing and failure to disclose information, and was scheduled to appear at the Berea Municipal Court on Thursday to pay her court fines.
A court official said Turner did not want to enter the building to pay her fines. Instead, Turner paid her fines outside; a break from normal proceedings.
Face coverings are required inside the Berea Municipal Court.
The 55-year-old was asked for comment outside of the courtroom on Thursday following her hearing. Here’s what happened:
Turner was arrested on Jan. 18 at the Marc’s on Smith Road for refusing to leave after being asked by employees because she was in violation of the store’s mask policy, according to Brook Park police.
Body camera video shows Turner refusing to leave or provide identification to the Brook Park officers. She then continued to resist police as they escorted her to a cruiser.
Turner was not charged with refusing to wear a mask, despite a statewide mask order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine requiring individuals to wear facial coverings at all times in public when social distancing is not possible.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.