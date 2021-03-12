Boone County Schools to resume in-person learning 5 days a week in April

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Boone County school board members approved a measure to return to five days a week in-person instruction to begin on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Boone County Schools said district administration and staff are in the process of working to finalize logistics and details for the transition that will include allowing students who want to remain virtual to maintain that status until the end of the school year.
In February, a judge ordered Boone County Schools must resume in-person learning five days a week by March 22, but during the school board meeting on March 11, they approved the April 5 start date.
