Cincinnati police search man possibly headed to Florida

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati police officers say they are searching for a 48-year-old man who is possibly headed to Florida.
Antonio McClendon was last seen in the 4800 block of Paddock Road Wednesday at 4 p.m., police said.
Officers say that before he went missing, he made statements to his family that caused them to fear for his safety.
He is either on foot or traveling in a tan 1995 Mercedes-Benz four-door sedan with an Ohio license plate of GTV5190.
Police say McClendon is 6 feet and one inch tall, has black hair, weights 260 pounds, and has brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cincinnati Police dispatch at 513-765-1212.
