Cincinnati police search for missing Bond Hill man possibly headed to Florida

By FOX19 Digital Staff | March 11, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 4:08 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati police officers say they are searching for a 48-year-old Bond Hill man who is possibly headed to Florida.

Antonio McClendon was last seen in the 4800 block of Paddock Road about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say before he vanished, he made statements to his family that caused them to fear for his safety.

McClendon is either on foot or traveling in a tan, four-door, 1995 Mercedes-Benz sedan with Ohio license plate GTV5190.

Police say McClendon is 6-foot-1 and weights 260 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cincinnati police dispatchers: 513-765-1212.

