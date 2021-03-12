Cincinnati police search for missing Bond Hill man possibly headed to Florida

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati police officers say they are searching for a 48-year-old Bond Hill man who is possibly headed to Florida.
Antonio McClendon was last seen in the 4800 block of Paddock Road about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say before he vanished, he made statements to his family that caused them to fear for his safety.
McClendon is either on foot or traveling in a tan, four-door, 1995 Mercedes-Benz sedan with Ohio license plate GTV5190.
Police say McClendon is 6-foot-1 and weights 260 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cincinnati police dispatchers: 513-765-1212.
