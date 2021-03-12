Cincinnati Zoo opens for Spring season this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo is opening for the Spring season a year after closing its doors due to COVID-19.
They say that although there was an attempt to give people a good experience virtually last year, it was impossible to share the smells, good and bad, and feelings visitors get when visiting the wildlife in person.
“I am incredibly thankful to hear kids laughing and squealing and having fun,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard.
The Zoo’s Spring season begins Saturday; they say reservations are still required; however, the addition of 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. slots should give visitors more opportunities to visit.
“Last year at this time, the Zoo was silent. There were no visitors, and only a handful of essential employees were reporting to work. This year, we’re all wearing masks, but we are here! And everyone seems to have a renewed appreciation for that,” said Maynard.
Zoo officials say visitors can walk with kangaroos and their little blue penguin colony swim in their brand new habitat from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. in Roo Valley.
For more information about the wildlife and ticket reservations, visit cincinnatizoo.org.
Masks are required to be worn during Zoo visits.
