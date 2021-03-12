Death investigation underway in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police confirm they are conducting a death investigation in East Price Hill early Friday.
Officers responded to Eighth Street and Elberon Avenue about 11:15 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a pedestrian possibly struck.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, they confirm.
Further details, including the circumstances of the person’s death and what led up to it, remain under investigation, according to police.
FOX19 NOW will update this story as information develops.
