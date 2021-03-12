DeWine to tour Hamilton County vaccination site Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will tour a Hamilton County COVID-19 vaccination site Friday morning.
DeWine will visit Riverview House, a senior living facility on Hackberry Street in East Walnut Hills.
His tour is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.
FOX19 NOW Morning News will carry the governor’s visit live on air.
We also will stream it on our app and Facebook page.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.