DeWine to tour Hamilton County vaccination site Friday

DeWine to tour Hamilton County vaccination site Friday
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will visit a Hamilton County COVID-19 vaccination site Friday morning (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 12, 2021 at 6:03 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 6:27 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will tour a Hamilton County COVID-19 vaccination site Friday morning.

DeWine will visit Riverview House, a senior living facility on Hackberry Street in East Walnut Hills.

His tour is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

FOX19 NOW Morning News will carry the governor’s visit live on air.

We also will stream it on our app and Facebook page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.