Duke Energy Convention Center hosting vaccination clinic this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Eligible Hamilton County residents can register to get a COVID vaccine at the Duke Energy Convention Center vaccine clinic this weekend.
The clinic is being operated by the Cincinnati Health Department.
Those who live or work in Hamilton County and are in Ohio’s current vaccine rollout phase can sign up for appointments. You will be asked to provide proof of employment or age eligibility as verification.
Advanced registration is required.
Appointments are available Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
All Ohioans who are 50 years of age and older, plus people with Type 2 diabetes and those with end-stage renal disease, are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 11.
