Facebook page one-stop-shop for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Those who are still having trouble booking an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine can now look to a Facebook page that is a one-stop-shop of information to get the shot the fastest.
The Ohio Vaccine Hunters Facebook page is a page that Leslie Lauderback stumbled on while searching for appointments for her mom Mary.
“People were saying, ‘hey, there is extra vaccine at such and such a place,’ or, ‘oh, they just loaded appointments at Walmart or Kroger,’ or wherever it is,” Lauderback said.
She says she ended up finding an appointment in Dayton.
“After I left there, I posted that information online for people, so I said, ‘Hey, you know, I asked about extra doses while I was there they added me to a no-waste list go ahead and see if you can get on it,’” Lauderback said.
Nick Waterhouse, who lives in Colorado, but is from Ohio, created the page.
“Hopefully, soon enough, we can just close this group down,” Waterhouse said. “That’s the end goal is to not have to use this group, but it just seems like with things moving as quickly as they are, the state will just not be able to provide enough resources and help to remove the need for a community like this.”
The page has been active for around a month, and just within the last 24 hours, it has gotten over 500 new members.
Lauderback says the most surprising part of her experience on the page is how overwhelmingly positive the posts are.
“After a very crazy election year, Facebook is kind of one of the last places you want to be right now, but seeing that there are good people, seeing that people want to help each other, it just kind of warms your heart and gives you hope,” Lauderback said.
The page is open to everyone who would like to join or help others find vaccine appointments.
