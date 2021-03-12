Fire crews battling blaze in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Fire Department is at the scene of a house fire in East Price Hill Thursday night.
The fire is in the 3600 block of West Liberty Street. It broke out sometime before 8:10 p.m.
Early reports indicate the blaze is located in the basement with heavy fire showing on one side of the house as well.
Fire crews at the scene are conducting an offensive attack, CFD says.
There is no word yet on injuries or what caused the fire.
